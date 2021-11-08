SGA approves funding requests for eight student organizations, deducts from others

The Student Government Association unanimously approved eight funding requests from student organizations on Thursday, Nov. 4, totaling $21,807.

The eight organizations that were granted funding were the Indian Association of Tuscaloosa; Zeta Phi Beta; UA Steel Bridge; the Mock Trial Association; the Asian American Student Association; the National Student Speech, Language and Hearing Association; Society of Women Engineers; and Run UA.

“I think that 94% of the requested funding allocated back out to organizations is a record high for the past couple of years,” said Sullivan Irvine, SGA vice president for financial affairs.

The FAC granted 94% of funding requested.

The organization affected most was the National Student Speech, Language and Hearing Association,. The FAC granted the organization 40% of the $2,000 requested for the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association Convention.

The deduction was due to the organization surpassing their travel expense of $500 per person. Three of the students within the organization also had $750 each in funding granted from other UA departments.

There was also a deduction of $30 from the Asian American Student Association’s request for funding to provide cultural food. They planned to purchase snacks for study rooms, but food isn’t allowed in study rooms, so their request was declined.

“The SGA is proud of the financial awards granted to student organizations this month. The FAC funding program is a prime example of our commitment to serving students and student organizations,” SGA Press Secretary Olivia Davis said in a statement.

