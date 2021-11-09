Fundraiser organized for missing UA student

Garrett Walker, a 20-year-old University of Alabama student, has been missing since early Sunday morning. His father has organized a fundraiser to support a reward for information on Walker’s whereabouts.

His parents reported him missing after police found his cell phone at the Riverwalk on Sunday afternoon.

Crews began their search at first light Monday morning. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor said search crews found clothing items believed to be Walker’s in the Black Warrior River.

Walker left The Gray Lady around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He was reported to be heading home to Wesley Place.

An area resident reported seeing Walker near 17th Avenue and Queen City Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the University of Alabama Police Department at 205-348-5454 or the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 205-349-2121.