Special Senate election candidates begin campaigning

Campaigns are underway for the fall special Senate election following a postponement after the Elections Board failed to announce the timeline at least 21 class days in advance.

Senate elections take place annually in late February or early March, and the fall special election takes place to fill vacant seats.

There are vacancies in three colleges: Culverhouse College of Business, the Graduate School, and the Law School. Both the graduate and law schools have two vacant seats, and Culverhouse has one.

Emmett Wilson is the only candidate running for the Culverhouse seat, and Elizabeth Brown is the only candidate for the Law School. The second vacancy for the Law School will be filled via a write-in vote, according to a press release from SGA Press Secretary Olivia Davis.

There are five candidates running for the two Graduate School seats: Dalis Lampkins, Jamie Sneed, Justin McCleskey, Harrison Powell and Aaron Wilkes.

The election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on myBama.