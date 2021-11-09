Body+of+missing+UA+student+located+Tuesday+afternoon

Tuscaloosa police chief Brent Blankley said Garrett Walker’s body was recovered from the Black Warrior River around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Walker was last seen early Sunday morning and reported missing after his phone was found at the Riverwalk. His brother organized a fundraiser on Monday to support the search.

“Our University of Alabama community is heartbroken by the loss of our student, Garrett Walker. Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with his family, friends and loved ones as we mourn his passing,” wrote UA President Stuart Bell and VP for Student Life Myron Pope.

UA News shared resources for affected students. The Counseling Center can be reached at 205-348-3863. Student Care and Well-Being is also available at 205-348-2461 for students who have broader needs; and faculty and staff can reach out to the Employee Assistance Program by calling 800-925-5327.

“Please take care of yourselves during this time, and don’t neglect seeking support for your mental and emotional health,” Pope and Bell wrote.