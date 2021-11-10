Women’s basketball routs Charleston Southern in season opener

Guard Brittany Davis goes for two against Charleston Southern on Tuesday.

It was not smooth sailing for the Buccaneers on Tuesday night. Alabama women’s basketball defeated Charleston Southern 109-32 in the season opener.

This was the first time the women’s team has scored at least 100 points since November 2019.

“Just good to get going,” Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said after the game. “Always good to get the season going with a win.”

Much of a team’s game plan comes from familiarity with an opponent, but Alabama did just fine with limited tape.

The Crimson Tide got off to a hot start with a 10-0 run at the beginning of the first quarter while the Buccaneers struggled to find their rhythm.

Alabama forced nine turnovers in the first quarter, which resulted in 13 points. Alabama earned 40 points from Charleston Southern’s 31 turnovers during the game.

After a hot start, Alabama had to find their groove again. They made nine of 22 shots from the field in the first quarter and missed all six three-point attempts.

With that, Charleston Southern kept the deficit to 10 at the end of the first quarter. The Crimson Tide tightened up in the second quarter and held Charleston-Southern to six points.

Alabama extended their lead to 46-16 in the second quarter and was more effective shooting the ball. They were 10 for 20 from the field and two for five from three-point range.

Guard Brittany Davis fueled Alabama’s surge and made the first two three-pointers of the night — and she wasn’t afraid to get inside the paint for two-pointers.

She finished the game shooting 50% from three-point range and had her first double-double of the season, with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Davis was excited to return after taking last season off. She gave birth to her daughter, Brielle, in November 2020.

“[It feels] great,” Davis said. “I’m excited to be back and around my team.”

Alabama’s 26 points in the second quarter wasn’t the only dagger for the Buccaneers.

Alabama went on a 16-0 run at the start of the third quarter. Davis hit three straight three-pointers, and senior guard Hannah Barber added another.

The Buccaneers’ ship sank as the turnovers and fouls increased. Charleston Southern couldn’t establish their rhythm.

Alabama returns to Coleman Coliseum to face Tulane on Sunday, Nov. 14. Tipoff is at 2 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.