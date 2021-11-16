Preview | Men’s basketball to take on South Alabama Tuesday

After a fast-paced shootout with South Dakota State, the Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0) will take on the in-state South Alabama Jaguars (1-1) Tuesday evening.

The Crimson Tide are in search of their 13th consecutive home win, dating back to last December.

South Alabama lost 64-58 at Wichita State in their last contest. At one point, the Jaguars led by seven in the game.

Alabama has already scored 197 points in two games, and they look to continue their offensive efficiency, which is ranked No. 8 in KenPom’s offensive efficiency rankings.

South Alabama looks very different from last year, with 10 new players. Eight of those newcomers are transfers. The Jaguars are bringing back just 28.6% of their offense from a season ago, which is the eighth-least in the country.

South Alabama lost its two leading scorers from last season in guards Michael Flowers and Tyreke Locure. Flowers averaged 21 points per game.

It’s not all bad for the Jaguars.

Four of their transfers came to Mobile from SEC programs, including Jay Jay Chandler from Texas A&M, Charles Manning Jr. from LSU, and Javon Franklin and Tyrell Jones from Bruce Pearl’s Auburn squad.

Chandler averaged over 20 minutes per game in four seasons with the Aggies. Manning Jr. played in 25 games for LSU.

The Jaguars also bring in Diante Smith from TCU and Lance Thomas, a journeyman who has played for Louisville and Memphis.

The most underrated, unfamiliar face in the building is guard Greg Parham, who averaged over 18 points per game last season at Virginia Military Institute. Parham has yet to play this season.

South Alabama also returns forward Kayo Goncalves, who averaged nearly 10 points and six rebounds per game last season.

The Jaguars are led by head coach Richie Riley, who is in his fourth season with the team.

“I think Coach Riley has done a good job accumulating good talent and getting them to play hard, and play together,” Alabama head coach Nate Oats said.

South Alabama has only made the NCAA Tournament twice since the turn of the century, with the last appearance in 2008. The Jaguars’ lone tournament win came in 1989 over a No. 6-seeded Alabama team in the first round.

Alabama leads the all-time series 2-1, with the last meeting in Tuscaloosa in 2000.

“I didn’t think we were very good defensively our last game,” Oats said. “We’ve got to improve drastically on that end of the floor, and this will give us a good opportunity to see where we’re at. They were up on the road at Wichita State, a really good team. I think they’re gonna be a quality game for us. Our guys are gonna have to come ready to play.”

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will be on SEC Network+.