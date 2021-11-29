Alabama football’s top five moments of the regular season

This season, Alabama fans have experienced pride, stress and heartbreak. The regular season finished on a high note as the Tide mustered an overtime victory against Auburn Saturday night.

Now the attention turns to Georgia for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4. Let’s take a moment to reflect on the top five moments from the regular season.

5. Jameson Williams takes over against Southern Miss.

A week after narrowly escaping Florida in Gainesville, the Crimson Tide needed to remind everyone why it was the No. 1 team in college football at the time.

The Crimson Tide pummeled Southern Miss 63-14. Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams stole the show with two kickoff returns for scores — the first of which came on the opening play of the game. Williams also added an 81-yard touchdown reception. He became the first Football Bowl Subdivision player in the last 15 years with three 80-yard touchdowns in one game, and solidified himself as one of the most lethal playmakers in the country.

4. Will Anderson Jr. dominates against Mississippi State.

Coming off a stunning loss to Texas A&M, a game where Alabama didn’t record a sack, defensive coordinator Pete Golding’s unit desperately needed to right the ship against Mississippi State.

It did so to the tune of three interceptions, seven sacks, nine tackles for losses and a defensive touchdown, while not allowing the Bulldogs to reach the endzone. Will Anderson Jr. led the way with four sacks and proved that “the Terminator” nickname is well deserved.

3. Popcorn with extra butter, please.

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral entered this conference showdown with significant Heisman Trophy hype after a 400-yard and seven-touchdown performance against Tulane. Many argued he was better than Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

Alabama responded by shutting out the Rebels in the first half and holding them to just 2.3 yards per play. The Tide went on to win the game 42-21 behind running back Brian Robinson Jr.’s career-high 171 rushing yards and four scores.

Young completed 77% of his passes and tossed two touchdowns, leaving little doubt about his status as the best quarterback in the SEC. Prior to the game, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said to “get your popcorn ready,” but it’s safe to say that Alabama was snacking on some Landshark instead.

2. Bryce Young breaks records against Arkansas.

Young absolutely lit up Arkansas’ secondary in the Crimson Tide’s final home game of the year. He completed 78% of his passes and threw five touchdown passes. His 559 passing yards was a school single-game record and the second highest in SEC history.

Williams and wide receiver John Metchie III combined for 18 receptions, 363 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions.

What made Young’s performance even more important was that Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud put on a show earlier that day and was the Heisman favorite for about three hours, until Young followed with his record-breaking effort. Alabama’s 42-35 victory clinched a date with Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4.

1. Bryce Young’s Heisman moment

One minute and 27 seconds on the clock. No timeouts. No Williams. No Robinson. Seven sacks taken in the game.

The odds were stacked against Young as he led a 97-yard game-tying drive late in the Iron Bowl. On the drive, Young converted one fourth down and two third downs, including a perfectly placed 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks to cap it off.

Alabama won in the game’s fourth overtime to complete the comeback against Auburn. Despite the offense failing to get anything going through the first 58 minutes, that was all forgotten thanks to Young’s heroics at the end. This game was an instant classic and Young’s Heisman Trophy moment.

Kickoff for the SEC Championship is set for 3 p.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be broadcast on CBS.