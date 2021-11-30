Volleyball+falls+in+season-ending+matches+to+Ole+Miss

Alabama volleyball ended this season with back-to-back losses at home against Ole Miss (21-8, 10-8 SEC).

Friday’s match was Senior Day. Outside hitter Abby Marjama, middle blocker Sarah Swanson and team manager Brandon Mason were honored.

Marjama transferred from UC Irvine to Alabama in 2020 and has earned SEC Player of the Week and SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Marjama finished the weekend with 16 kills, two blocks and 14 digs.

“Just reflecting back on my time here has been such an experience,” Marjama said. “It’s something I greatly value and something I’ve been blessed with.”

Swanson used her last year of eligibility at Alabama after completing a four-year career at TCU. Swanson ends her career with the Crimson Tide with a career best of nine blocks, four of them being solo blocks, against Houston.

Swanson did not see playing time in the Saturday match, but signed out with three solo blocks in the Senior Day match on Friday.

“It’s hard to just reflect on everything. We’ve gotten so much since we’ve been here,” Swanson said. “We’ve learned a lot, and knowing that it’s coming to an end is kind of hard to swallow.”

With two seniors graduating, head coach Lindsey Devine is ready to build up her young team.

“We had a lot of freshmen and sophomores that played this year,” Devine said. “Youth sometimes played a factor in some of our games.”

Freshman middle blocker Laila Smith ended the weekend with a combined total of 13 kills and has played in 21 matches this season.

Sophomore Kendyl Reaugh closed out the series with 11 kills, two digs, and one block. Reaugh ended the season with 208 kills and a career high of 16 kills and four blocks.

Freshman setter Brooke Slusser earned a combined total of 38 assists, two service aces, and six digs in this finale. Slusser has picked up three double-doubles this season and earned a career high of 49 assists in one match. Slusser also ends the season with 633 assists.

“I think [the players] are excited to see what the spring brings us,” Devine said. “It’s a chance for us to now really train.”

The Crimson Tide ended its season on a 10-game losing streak with a 10-20 overall record and a 2-16 SEC record.

Alabama volleyball will have the chance to compete in four spring exhibition matches. The dates for the matches will be announced before the spring season starts in March.