Arboretum, SGA partner to provide fresh produce to students

The University of Alabama Arboretum has partnered with the Student Government Association to combat food insecurity at the University.

Once the produce is grown and harvested, it will be stored in a freezer in the UA Student Center where any student can take what they need.

“Food insecurity is an issue across the nation but also on college campuses,” said Madeline Martin, the SGA vice president for external affairs. “I think a lot of times we don’t have awareness about it because there is a stigma that college kids have so many options.”

Universities like Sacred Heart University and New York University allow individuals to donate online to help students buy food, while other universities like Arizona State University and University of North Texas have food pantries, where individuals and stores can provide food to students.

Eight raised boxes will be blocked off at the Arboretum for the produce after the fall semester. The boxes will be raised off the ground to keep the produce from being damaged by flooding but also to make sure no weeds or bugs will get to the produce.

“The SGA is excited to partner with the UA Arboretum to provide resources to food insecure students,” SGA press secretary Olivia Davis said in a statement. “It is our hope that this service project will provide nutritious food to members of our campus community in need.”

