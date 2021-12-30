Alabama gymnastics signs teamwide NIL deal with CrowdPush 

Alabama gymnastics signed a partnership with CrowdPush on Dec. 27, making it at least the third female collegiate team to sign a teamwide deal since the introduction of the NCAA’s name, image and likeness policy this summer.

Name, Image and Likeness

Since the NCAA allowed student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness beginning July 1, many Alabama student-athletes have taken advantage of the policy.

Football’s Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was nearly a millionaire before the 2021 season started, according to head coach Nick Saban.

Softball’s star pitcher Montana Fouts, the NFCA National Pitcher of the Year, was the highest-profiting NCAA student-athlete on Cameo by a long shot in early September.

Alabama Gymnastics

On Dec. 27, head coach Dana Duckworth’s gymnastics team inked a partnership with CrowdPush, a platform that allows fans to donate to a specific team and, in turn, pay student-athletes.

Alabama is at least the third female collegiate team to sign a deal of this nature, following the University of Central Florida and Michigan State women’s basketball teams.

“CrowdPush supports the team nature of college sports and is offering a means to ensure it,” said Josh Goodin, CrowdPush’s chief marketing officer.

CrowdPush’s goal is to bring in revenue and increase fan interaction for “teams and athletes who don’t get massive media coverage.”

“Today, star athletes and corporations have been taking advantage of opportunities, leaving other teammates and less high-profile teams on the sidelines,” Goodin said. “We’re bridging the gap between athletes and their biggest supporters — their fans.”

Profits

According to CrowdPush, 85-90% of proceeds will go toward the student-athletes on the contracted team. Goodin said the goal is to raise $350,000 for the team, resulting in each athlete making $20,000 by the season’s conclusion.

“Our goal is to become the fan-based donor method for colleges around the country,” Goodin said. “NIL is already becoming a huge tool in recruiting, with alumni groups and corporations pouring out big money to not just the star players but star sports. With CrowdPush, we can set up funds for the lacrosse team, track & field, golf – you name it. These players sacrifice their time, energy, and talents to make their schools proud. Compensating them in return is a powerful revolution in collegiate sports.”

Each Alabama gymnast is now an ambassador for CrowdPush, so they each must post twice on their social media during the season. With 16 gymnasts on the 2022 roster, the Crimson Tide will promote CrowdPush at least 32 times this season.

“The opportunity to work with a company whose main goal is involving fans while supporting athletics is huge,” junior Ella Burgess said. “We’re all hopeful for this year of not just competition but the future of this partnership.”

Along with the required pair of social media posts, each gymnast will participate in a 30-minute interview about how NIL has impacted student-athletes.

Goodin said NIL is “here to stay,” and the same can be said for CrowdPush as the company has been looked over and approved by NCAA attorneys, state and school compliance.