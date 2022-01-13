UA National Pan-Hellenic Council to host convocation

The University of Alabama National Pan-Hellenic Council is hosting its spring convocation on Jan. 23 for students interested in joining an NPHC sorority or fraternity this year.

Convocation allows interested students to learn about the history of the organizations and interact with current members.

“Definitely come with questions,” NPHC President LeeCora Rodgers said. “Don’t be afraid to ask us questions, because we’re here to help you on your journey to Greek life at The University of Alabama. Just be prepared to ask us questions. Be prepared to learn new things, and be prepared to meet new people.”

Convocation will be held in the UA Student Center Ballroom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m., and the event begins at 2 p.m. No entry will be permitted after 2:15 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online. The $10 convocation fee benefits the NPHC S.T.R.O.N.G. Scholarship Fund and future NPHC events.

The dress code is business casual, and face coverings are required.

To be eligible for membership, students must attend convocation during the school year of interest. Prospective NPHC members who attended convocation in fall 2021 do not have to attend again.

The UA NPHC has eight of the NPHC’s nine historically African-American fraternities and sororities, known as the Divine Nine.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always known what organization I wanted to be in,” NPHC Secretary Kayla Averett said. “And just seeing the women in my life — not only in my current sorority but in the rest of [the Divine Nine] — they’re trailblazers in everything they do, and they’re such strong women. They just inspired me to get involved.”

The UA NPHC website says “joining an NPHC represented organization is joining a brother/sisterhood for life and is a lifetime commitment to serving the surrounding communities.”

Students interested in attending who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact Brittany Jordan at brittany.jordan1@ua.edu.