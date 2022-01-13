Softball’s Fouts and McCleney selected for Team USA

Senior pitcher Montana Fouts and UA alumna Haylie McCleney were selected for the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team.

Fouts tried out for Team USA in the fall of 2019 after earning third place at the International Cup with U19. This will be Fouts’ first appearance for Team USA.

“Speechless for how God has used this sport to provide people, experiences, and opportunities for me to live my dream life,” Fouts tweeted. “I will never be able to thank him, and all of y’all for continuously making my dreams come true. 8 year old me up to now is purely blessed. Roll Eagles!”

Team USA’s roster includes seven former and current players from SEC schools, including former Tennessee pitcher Monica Abbott, former Florida outfielder Amanda Lorenz and current LSU infielder Taylor Pleasants.

During the 2021 season Fouts earned many titles: SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year, SEC Tournament MVP, USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist, SEC Pitcher of the Year and NFCA Pitcher of the Year.

McCleney has been a member of Team USA since 2014. She was also a member of the Tokyo Olympic softball team and earned a silver medal.

The full roster can be found here.

The team will compete in the 2022 World Games. The event is scheduled for July 7-17 in Hoover, Alabama, at the Hoover Met Stadium.

Questions? Email the Sports desk at sports@cw.ua.edu.