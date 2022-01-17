Plan to go: MLK Day events

The University of Alabama is hosting events for students, faculty and staff throughout the coming weeks to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service — Jan. 17

8:00 a.m-12:00 p.m.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the UA Center for Service and Leadership will lead beautification projects in the Tuscaloosa community and schools. There will be in-person and virtual activities.

Lunch and transportation will be provided to students. Registration is required.

Martin Luther King Jr. Presentation — Jan. 18

12:00 p.m-1:00 p.m.

The Intercultural Diversity Center will share a presentation on King’s life, the history of the holiday and ways to contribute to the community.

The event will take place at the Intercultural Diversity Center, room 2100 in the UA Student Center.

Eddie Glaude Jr. Keynote Address — Jan. 31

6:00 p.m.

The UA Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will host a lecture by Eddie Glaude Jr., an African American studies scholar, professor and MSNBC commentator. Glaude has written several books including the New York Times bestseller “Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own.”

This event will be held via Zoom. Registration is required.

Find a complete list of events here.