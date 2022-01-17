Plan to go: COVID-19 town hall

University Medical Center will host a virtual town hall meeting to discuss the current state of COVID-19 on campus and in the Tuscaloosa community.

Date & Time: Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 11 a.m.

How to Watch: The event will be streamed live on UMC’s Facebook page.

The town hall will cover “COVID-19, the omicron variant, testing and vaccines,” according to a UA News email. Students, faculty and staff can submit questions prior to the event using this form.