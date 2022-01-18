Alabama cheer brings home third national title

Alabama is once again a championship school.

Alabama cheerleading won first place in the Division 1A all-girl competition at nationals on Sunday. The coed team earned first runner-up, and the dance team finished sixth.

The 2022 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship was hosted in Orlando, Florida.

The all-girl championship is the third national championship in program history. Alabama previously won in 2020 and 2015. The Crimson Tide didn’t compete in 2021.

“After not competing last year due to COVID-19, I’m so proud of the effort and relentless attitude of our program,” UA Director of Spirit Programs Jennifer Thrasher said. “As they prepared for nationals this season, we fought through some COVID issues and, for a time, were unsure if we would be able to step out onto the mat and compete.”

Overall, this title is Alabama’s sixth in program history. The Crimson Tide also won co-ed titles in 1984, 2011 and 2015. Alabama’s second-place finish in the coed competition is its third in the last six years.

The dance team’s sixth-place finish in the D1A jazz competition is the highest in team history.

“I’m so appreciative of the support from our athletic department, our alumni, friends and family. All of their love and support is a huge reason for our success,” Thrasher said. “Our athletes represent the University of Alabama in such a positive way, all while balancing a lot more than most people probably realize. In addition to competition, they cheer at home and away football games, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and gymnastics.”

The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, with teams from across the country at all levels participating in the event. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

“The team never gave up hope and laid it all out there when given the opportunity,” Thrasher said. “We couldn’t ask for anything more than that. They trusted the coaches and each other.”