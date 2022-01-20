Track by Track: The Crimson White’s Culture Desk

Annabelle Blomeley, The Crimson White’s assistant culture editor, once said in an episode of the culture desk’s podcast “Cultured” that she didn’t listen to music often because it was “too much work.”

This comment haunted culture editor Jeffrey Kelly for months. He couldn’t comprehend that she didn’t listen to music as often as he did, which was almost every minute of every day.

With the second iteration of the culture desk’s revamped series “Track by Track,” we dive into the music that Blomeley and Kelly can’t live without.

Take a listen by scanning the Spotify code below.

Questions? Email the Culture desk at culture@cw.ua.edu.