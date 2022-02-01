Alabama+softball+breaks+season+ticket+sales+record

Parties at Rhoads Stadium will have more regular attendees this season than ever before.

Alabama softball broke a program record on Monday, selling over 3,000 season tickets for the 2022 season. Alabama softball announced the record on Twitter.

Capacity in Rhoads Stadium is 3,940.

Alabama fans have many reasons to be excited about the program’s 26th team, set to take the field for the first time on Feb. 11.

Head coach Patrick Murphy is back for his 24th season at the helm, a year removed from his 13th Women’s College World Series appearance.

Alongside him comes star senior pitcher Montana Fouts who took the national scene by storm last season. Fouts pitched a perfect game against UCLA in the Women’s College World Series and followed it up with an invitation to play on the United States National Team over the summer.

Murphy and Fouts are not the only reasons fans are excited.

Senior first baseman Kaylee Tow is returning after being a third-team NFCA All-America selection last season, and Murphy used the transfer portal to bring in catcher and Tennessee transfer Ally Shipman.

After limited capacities during the 2021 season, 3,000 season ticket holders will get their chance to support the Crimson Tide inside Rhoads Stadium on Friday, Feb. 18.

Alabama’s season will begin a week earlier in Tucson, Arizona, as the Crimson Tide take on Southern Utah, Arizona, Oregon State and New Mexico in the Candrea Classic on Feb. 11.

After a season full of reduced crowds, the record season-ticket sales are sure to produce lively crowds as Alabama chases another Women’s College World Series appearance and national championship.