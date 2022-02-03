Pete Golding arrested on DUI charge 

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested Thursday at 1 a.m. on a DUI charge.

Golding was arrested in Northport, Alabama, and was still booked in the Tuscaloosa County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. His bond is set at $500.

He has been a part of Nick Saban’s coaching staff since 2018 and was promoted to defensive coordinator the following year.

Golding was a leader in Alabama’s effort to land the No. 2 recruiting class in the 2022 cycle that ended Wednesday. He finished the cycle as the nation’s No. 3 recruiter.