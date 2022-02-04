NPHC to award $500 scholarships to five UA students

The National Pan-Hellenic Council is awarding a $500 scholarship to five students for the fall 2022 semester.

The Striving To Reach Our Next Generation scholarship is open to all full-time University of Alabama students with at least a 2.75 GPA, regardless of Greek affiliation.

Founded in 1930, the NPHC is the governing and coordinating body for the University’s historically African American sororities and fraternities, also referred to as the Divine Nine.

Providing scholarships to both members and the general student body is integral to the NPHC’s core values of supporting academic excellence and serving the community.

“If students seek help, they should be able to get it,” said Car’Liz Mims, a member of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

The funds for the scholarship were raised by the required fee for the spring convocation ceremony. Attendance at convocation is required for all students interested in joining an NPHC organization.

“I was able to use the S.T.R.O.N.G scholarship for my books this semester, and the rest I put towards my savings,” said Asia Hope, a former recipient of the scholarship. “It was a great help and an excellent opportunity. I encourage everyone to apply because it’s so easy, and you never know.”

Applications are due Feb. 6, 2022. The link can be found here.