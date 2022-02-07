PJ’s Coffee, Rita’s, Mediterranean Sandwich Co. to accept Dining Dollars

Three locations on the Strip are now accepting Dining Dollars.

Students can use their Dining Dollars — as well as Bama Cash, credit and debit cards, and cash — at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, Rita’s Italian Ice and Mediterranean Sandwich Co.

Director of University Dining Services Kristina Patridge said the expansion should provide convenience for more students.

“Based on student requests, Bama Dining periodically (typically every 2-3 years) allows local merchants to apply to take Dining Dollars,” she said. “Expanding the Dining Dollars program to off-campus merchants increases the value and convenience of Dining Dollars for students.”

Bill Getchell, the owner of PJ’s and Rita’s on the Strip, said he’s excited about the change.

“We are hoping to provide a more accessible service to many students who may not have had an opportunity to visit our stores in the past,” he said.

Questions? Email the News desk at newsdesk@cw.ua.edu.