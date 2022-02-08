Men’s tennis drops match to Memphis Tigers

Alabama men’s tennis fell to the Memphis Tigers 4-3 in the first match of a doubleheader Feb. 5. The team is now 2-4 overall.

Freshman Enzo Aguiard and sophomore Joao Ferreira won their doubles match against Oscar Cutting and Harry Rock. Freshmen Filip Planinsek and German Samofalov topped Memphis’ David Stevenson and Jeremy Taylor 7-5.

The Tigers took the lead 2-1 after wins on Courts 5 and 6, but the Crimson Tide responded with singles wins from Planinsek and Aguiard.

No. 83 Planinsek went 7-5, 4-6 and 6-2 against Oscar Cutting, and Enzo Aguiard defeated Jeremy Taylor 6-1, 1-6, and 7-5 in his singles match.

Memphis took the last two points in the third set on Courts 4 and 3. The Tigers’ Stevenson and Pau Fanlo beat Samofalov and Juan Martin respectively.

“Our three freshmen at the top of the lineup faced adversity and didn’t back down from the challenge,” Alabama head coach George Husack said.

The Crimson Tide (3-4) will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, for their next match on Feb. 11 against Oklahoma (7-1). The first serve will be at 5:30 p.m. CT.