Alabama swimming and diving ends regular season at Auburn Invitational  

The University of Alabama swimming and diving team finished out the regular season with strong performances at the Auburn Invitational.

Swimmers took the pool in preparation for the postseason as the Crimson Tide looked to solidify their roster for the upcoming SEC championships.

Freshman Ben Hines led the way with a career-best swim, posting a time of 19.71 seconds in the 50 freestyle. This was the second-fastest mark of the Crimson Tide’s season.

Freshman Anna Ogren and sophomore Maddie Mechling also had career days, posting top-10 all-time marks for Alabama as well. Ogren earned third place in the 100 butterfly with 52.93, which is the sixth fastest in school history. Mechling finished third with a 1:57.18 in the 200 backstroke, the ninth-fastest time in school history.

The Crimson Tide had 12 other members finish with top-10 times at the invitational.

With the regular season in the books, The Crimson Tide open the postseason with the SEC championships Feb. 15 to 19 in Knoxville, Tennessee.