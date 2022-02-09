UA board to revisit Lucy-Graves renaming by Feb. 11

The University of Alabama System board of trustees is revisiting its decision to rename Bibb Graves Hall to Lucy-Graves Hall.

The board will meet no later than Friday, Feb. 11, to review a recommendation from the UA System Working Group on Named Structures and Spaces, which proposed the initial renaming.

The board renamed the College of Education building on Feb. 3 — the 66th anniversary of Autherine Lucy Foster’s enrollment as the first Black student at the University.

“The Board’s priority is to honor Dr. Autherine Lucy Foster, who, as the first African American student to attend the University of Alabama, opened the door for students of all races to achieve their dreams at the University,” the board wrote. “Unfortunately, the complex legacy of Governor Graves has distracted from that important priority.”

Graves, the building’s former namesake, was a former Alabama governor and officer of the Ku Klux Klan.

“The Working Group acknowledges the complexity of this amended name, as detailed in the Board Resolution and the Working Group’s Final Report,” the board wrote. “The Working Group submitted this naming recommendation after serious consideration and much deliberation, which included seeking advice from more than a dozen scholars specializing in Alabama history and consulting with many stakeholders.”

The board said Lucy’s “family was kept informed throughout the naming process.”