Construction+for+fashion+and+design+building+set+for+fall+2022

Construction of Drummond Lyon Hall, a 25,000-square-foot facility to house the UA Department of Clothing, Textiles and Interior Design, is scheduled to begin in the fall.

This facility is still pending the final stage 4 approval from the UA System board of trustees.

Drummond Lyon Hall will be located on Colonial Drive at the site of Harris Hall, a resident hall that is set for demolition.

The $4 million facility is funded through commitments from 1986 alumna Terri Drummond Lyon, the College of Human Environmental Sciences leadership board and other alumni of the college.

Shirley Foster, an assistant professor and the chair of the Department of Clothing, Textiles and Interior Design, said this building will facilitate the department’s needs.

“This facility will house The Fashion Archive of the clothing, textiles and interior design department,” she said. “Based on an historical costume collection that our department has housed for many years, Dr. Marcy Koontz, The Fashion Archive curator, began approximately three years ago creating a truly exceptional collection.”

This new facility will provide an exhibition space, lecture hall, conservation lab and apparel design studios. These spaces will also provide additional naming opportunities for University students and faculty.

“Not only will this facility attract more students to our programs, it will also be a functioning space for those students to experience professional equipment and practices that will enhance the skills with which they leave the university,” Foster said.

