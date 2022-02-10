SGA pushes for return of physical Action Cards

The Student Government Association Senate unanimously encouraged the Action Card Office to reinstitute physical cards.

Senators Collier Dobbs and Hope Rider, the authors of last week’s resolution, have heard complaints from their fellow senators, resident assistants and peers about the accessibility of digital Action Cards.

They said they hope the return of physical cards will ease students’ worries of being allowed admission to the dorms if they forget or lose their phones.

“I think that’s a problem that could be easily fixed by (physical) cards, and the RA’s have the full support of this resolution,” Dobbs said.

Jeanine Brooks, the University’s director of Action Cards, said the SGA proposed a resolution requesting digital ACT Cards in 2017.

The Action Card Office first made the switch to digital in June 2021 to increase convenience for students and prevent the spread of illness with multiple people touching an Action Card during an interaction. The health benefits were a consideration before the COVID-19 pandemic.

If this resolution is adopted, students who wish to receive a physical Action Card will be able to request one. Both physical and digital cards can be used simultaneously.

Physical cards are estimated to cost between $10 and $15.

“The SGA takes seriously its commitment to uplifting student voices,” press secretary Olivia Davis said. “We have heard concerns regarding the lack of accessibility without the option for physical Action Cards, and we are happy to support legislation aimed at addressing these issues.”

