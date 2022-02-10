Softball+set+to+debut+in+Candrea+Classic

The countdown to the first pitch for No. 2 Alabama softball’s 2022 season is coming to an end. The Crimson Tide will compete in the Candrea Classic in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 11-13.

Candrea Classic

Alabama fans have already sold out the game.

In the early planning of the season, the Candrea Classic wasn’t on the Crimson Tide’s schedule. After a call from the University of Arizona’s director of operations, head coach Patrick Murphy quickly made the change.

“We got to go,” Murphy said. “He’s been one of the best guys in college softball and we respect the heck out of him.”

The classic is named after former Arizona coach Mike Candrea, who announced his retirement after the Women’s College World Series last June. Candrea coached Arizona softball for 36 years and closed out his coaching career with eight national championships.

The Candrea Classic will be an early challenge for the Crimson Tide as they face Southern Utah, New Mexico, Oregon State and No. 9 Arizona.

“It’s not very often that we get to play two Pac-12 teams in the opening weekend, so that’s going to be fun,” Murphy said.

On the road again

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, outfielder junior Jenna Johnson is nervous about the trip.

“It’s like I have PTSD from Texas,” Johnson said. “I’m sure it will be fine, the weather will be nice, and we will have our fans.”

Aside from Johnson’s nervousness, she is ready to play ball and dine at a restaurant “Team 26” loves.

“Our team loves to go to Cheesecake [Factory],” Johnson said. “It’s something that we are definitely looking forward to.”

The girls are sure about what they want for dinner, but Murphy and Crimson Tide fans have other ideas.

“We’ve got several really good recommendations from a lot of people,” Murphy said. “Maybe even some Mexican, I’m really looking forward to that.”

Lineups

The lineups are not finalized, but Murphy did make one promise about the first games: all four pitchers — senior Montana Fouts, junior Lexi Kilfoyl, and sophomores Jaala Torrence and Alex Salter — will make an appearance.

Sophomore catcher Abby Doerr will be able to hit, but will not see playing time in the field due to a small knee injury during a practice.

The first game for the Crimson Tide in the Candrea Classic will be Friday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. CT. Live stats will be available online, and the game will be broadcasted on 97.5 FM.

