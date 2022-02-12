Softball shows dominance in season-opening win over Southern Utah

Senior Ally Shipman does the Crimson Crane after a home run during an 11-0 rout of Southern Utah on Feb. 11, 2022.

The weather and the support of the fans were just right to push No. 2 Alabama softball to an 11-0 win over Southern Utah Friday afternoon.

The shutout was the 11th in program history for a road season opener. The Crimson Tide brought the hype of Team 26 into Hillenbrand Stadium and used it to start the season off strong.

The Crimson Tide took control of the game immediately by scoring eight runs in the opening inning.

Alabama senior Ally Shipman brought junior Jenna Johnson and freshman Dallis Goodnight home after hitting a double to center field. This put the Crimson Tide up 2-0.

Alabama senior Ashley Prange stepped to the plate and hit a single to center field, bringing Shipman to score herself. This put the Crimson Tide up 3-0.

Infielder Megan Bloodworth made sure Alabama kept the team’s momentum. The freshman hit her first Alabama career homer — a grand slam to left field. The Crimson Tide pushed their lead to 7-0.

Johnson was able to bring junior Savannah Woodard across to score with a single RBI to close out the first inning. Johnson started her season off with a career-high three hits.

With the ball on its side, Alabama stretched its lead in the second inning as sophomore Bailey Dowling sent the ball to left-center for a home run.

In the third inning, Bloodworth hit her second home run of the game to left field.

Shipman launched one over the right-field wall, marking Alabama’s fourth home run of the game. Shipman would finish the game with three RBIs, tying her career record.

Sophomore Jaala Torrence got the nod in the circle and pitched a complete-game victory, allowing one hit. Torrence tallied a career-high nine strikeouts.

The Crimson Tide will be back in Hillenbrand Stadium tomorrow evening, Feb. 12, for a doubleheader against Pac-12 opponents. Alabama will face Oregon State at 4:30 p.m. CT, then No. 9 Arizona at 7 p.m. CT. The games will be aired on 97.5 FM and can be watched on the Pac-12 Network.