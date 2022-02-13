Alabama softball picks up two dominant wins in day two of Candrea Classic

No. 2 Alabama (3-0) built on Friday night’s impressive win with a sweep of Pac-12 opponents Oregon State (1-2) and No. 9 Arizona (2-1).

Alabama defeated Oregon State 5-1 and run-ruled Arizona 11-0 in the nightcap.

In game one, senior pitcher Montana Fouts made her highly anticipated 2022 debut.

The preseason All-American selection gave up only three hits and one run in seven innings pitched. Fouts struck out 14 batters, marking the 29th game of her career with double-digit strikeouts.

Freshman Megan Bloodworth continued her impressive debut, hitting the Crimson Tide’s only home run of the game after hitting a grand slam in her first career game on Friday.

Another newcomer, senior Ally Shipman, had two hits in two at-bats against Oregon State and three RBIs, two of which came at a critical point in the game. Alabama held a 2-1 lead entering the fifth inning when Shipman hit a ball into shallow left field, bringing in two runs and giving the Crimson Tide a lead that seemed insurmountable to the Beavers.

Sophomore Bailey Dowling has improved since returning from a torn ACL last season. She has batted just under .300 during the first three games with a home run and no errors on defense. The preseason third-team All-American started at shortstop on Saturday and brought in Alabama’s final runner against Oregon State with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Following the Oregon State win, Alabama played Arizona and showcased its true capabilities in an 11-0 win.

Sophomore Lexi Kilfoyl made her first start of the season and did not allow a run in the game.

The game was scoreless until the third inning, whenAlabama unloaded. Kilfoyl hit a home run to begin the inning, and the floodgates opened.

Abby Doerr was up to bat with a 3-0 lead, and the junior drilled a three-run homer to put the Tide up 6-0.

Kilfoyl continued her domination on the circle, and in the fourth inning senior Ashley Prange hit her first home run of the day — this one a solo shot. Freshman Dallis Goodnight also hit a home run in the fourth inning.

In the fifth, Prange unloaded for a three-run home run, her second home run of the game, and Alabama cruised to an 11-0 victory.

The Crimson Tide showed off the bullpen depth of Team 26 on Saturday, with two effective outings from their pitchers a day after sophomore Jaala Torrence pitched her own shutout in the season opener.

Alabama also showcased its hitting ability and how dangerous the Crimson Tide can be when they get going. Across both games on Saturday, eight Alabama players hit home runs.