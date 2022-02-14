Women’s tennis claims the victory over TCU

Alabama women’s tennis kept its winning streak alive in a tough match against Texas Christian University. The midday match ended 4-0 with four matches going unfinished.

At the start of the match, the young Alabama team found itself frustrated against the seasoned TCU team but fought its way back to claim the win.

This win for the Crimson Tide brought head coach Jenny Mainz her 300th win. Mainz has made 16 NCAA tournament appearances, 25 NCAA Singles qualifiers and 15 doubles qualifiers.

“We took a step forward as a team today. We knew it was going to be a battle on every court, and the girls were ready to compete,” Mainz said. “I’m proud of the work and intensity that we had from start to finish today. It was a total team effort.”

Sophomores Loudmilla Bencheikh and Anne Marie Hiser were first to get the doubles win for the Crimson Tide. The No. 17-ranked pair struggled to find the rhythm at the start of the set and gave up two games against their opponents, seniors Stevie Kennedy and Aleksa Cveticanin. The pair found their groove and fought to a 6-2 win.

Graduate students Ola Pitak and Kasia Pitak brought in the second win in doubles. The sisters dominated on their court after dropping two games to sophomore Isabel Pascual and senior Addy Guevara.

The singles matches were intense for the Crimson Tide, and the courts were full of frustrations. On all six courts, Alabama trailed behind before a collective chant of “Let’s go, Bama!” filled the Roberta Alison Baumgardner Tennis Facility.

The team bounced back.

Hiser picked up the first win in singles 6-4, 6-2. Hiser found her rhythm against her opponent, Jade Otway, with a mix of deep backcourt swings and short volleys.

Sophomore Anna Parkhomenko was right after on Court 4 against upperclassmen Cveticanin.

The Crimson Tide will be back at home in their next match against Memphis on Friday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. CT.

