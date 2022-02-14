Alabama+softball+takes+over+Candrea+Classic

No. 2 Alabama softball finished out the Candrea Classic with an 8-3 victory over New Mexico. The Crimson Tide now claim a 6-0 program record against New Mexico.

Freshman Dallis Goodnight set the drive for the offense early with an RBI double to center field that pushed junior Jenna Johnson across home plate for the first run of the game.

Sophomore Bailey Dowling sent a fly ball down right field that allowed Goodnight to tag up and score from third, bringing the game to 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Goodnight recorded her second RBI double of the game, giving Alabama a 5-0 lead.

Graduate student Kaylee Tow brought in some impressive stats for herself as she led the team with three RBIs, bringing them in on a pair of singles.

The Lobos sent one over the wall for the first run against the Crimson Tide, who had the lead 7-1. Tow singled through right field to put Goodnight in motion from second to home and put one more up for Alabama.

Redshirt freshman Alex Salter went 6.1 innings with three runs allowed in her debut with the Crimson Tide. Junior Lexi Kilfoyl stepped on the mound in the seventh frame and secured the last two outs for the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide will be at home in Rhoads Stadium for their annual Easton Bama Bash. The tournament will start Friday, Feb. 18, when Alabama will host Evansville, Virginia Tech and Middle Tennessee.