‘A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: Carmen Maria Machado to visit UA

On Thursday, Feb. 24, author Carmen Maria Machado will be visiting The University of Alabama to give a lecture titled “Stories That Stand Still” and a reading, “An Evening with Carmen Maria Machado,” to teach young writers as a part of the undergraduate creative writing program’s visiting writers initiative.

Who: Both events are open to the public. What: Author Carmen Maria Machado’s lecture and reading/book signing. When: Both events will be Feb. 24. “Stories That Stand Still” will be from 2 to 3 p.m. and “An Evening with Carmen Maria Machado” will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Where: The lecture will be in Gorgas Library’s Camellia Room (Room 2020). The book reading will be in the UA Student Center Theater.

During her lecture, “Stories That Stand Still,” Machado will reference published stories and discuss how they can be models for future writing and storytelling. The list of stories she will discuss is available on the English department website.

At her reading, “An Evening with Carmen Maria Machado,” Machado will read from one of her books and answer questions from the audience. She will also sign copies of her books, which can be purchased at the event.

“The University is the best opportunity to get exposure to people who are this successful, this accomplished, and that’s why we encourage people to take the opportunity to come and listen to Machado read from her work,” said Sara Pirkle, UA assistant director of creative writing. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Pirkle said she encourages aspiring writers, people interested in literature and Machado’s readers to attend both events.

Machado is best known for her short-story collection “Her Body and Other Parties” and her memoir “In the Dream House.” Her work has also been featured in The New York Times, The New Yorker and other publications.

Questions? Email the culture desk at culture@cw.ua.edu.