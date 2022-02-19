Alabama softball sweeps competition during 2022 home opener

The season debut of Team 26 in Rhoads Stadium was worth the wait.

No. 2 Alabama (6-0) earned two wins on the first day of the 23rd annual Easton Bama Bash over Evansville and No. 8 Virginia Tech. The Aces and the Hokies were undefeated coming into these games.

The Crimson Tide brought the heat against Evansville, winning 10-2. After a quick reset, Alabama returned to the field and defeated Virginia Tech 1-0 in a pitching duel.

Evansville

The Crimson Tide scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning on three walks and three batters hit by a pitch.

The Aces came back with a run on two hits in the top of the second. With Alabama needing a response, freshman Megan Goodnight hit a bunt that flustered the Aces’ defense and stole third base.

Senior Ally Shipman ripped a single to third to send Goodnight home for the run and picked up her first RBI. The Crimson Tide now led 4-1.

Shipman continued the offensive momentum as she cracked a ball into center field for a home run, adding two more RBIs. This is Shipman’s third game of the season with three RBIs.

Sophomore Jaala Torrence had the complete win with a career high of 10 strikeouts and allowed six hits.

No. 8 Virginia Tech (1-0)

The battle of two top-10 teams was a tense game. Only one run was scored in the game. Alabama junior Abby Doerr drove in sophomore Bailey Dowling in the second inning.

In her 21st career shutout, senior Montana Fouts had 11 strikeouts and allowed three hits in her complete-game victory. The win for the preseason All-American was her 30th with double-digit strikeouts.

“I was just trusting my defense mostly and just trying to trust my spin, because sometimes I can just muscle it in there,” Fouts said.

Doerr picked up the lone RBI in the game with a single to right field driving in sophomore Bailey Dowling from second base. Doerr has been playing as a designated player due to a minor injury, but that didn’t stop her from helping her team.

“I’m in no shock at all, and neither is the team, because she works so hard,” Fouts said. “We’re really proud of her and everything she’s bringing to the table.”

The Crimson Tide will return to Rhoads Stadium Saturday for day two of the 23rd Easton Bama Bash. First up is a rematch against the Hokies at 1:30 p.m. CT. Alabama will then face Middle Tennessee State at 4 p.m. CT. The games can be watched on SEC Network+.