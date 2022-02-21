Black Warrior Brewing Company hosts comedy nights

From open mic nights to showcases, Black Warrior Brewing Company is the place for comedians and comedy lovers. Every Monday, starting at 7:30 p.m., anyone in the Tuscaloosa area can go to the local brewery to perform or watch stand up.

Each Monday night is a new open mic competition where comedians can come out to Black Warrior Brewing Company to compete.

“We take anyone,” said Michael Statham, the competition’s host.

There are four rounds of open mic competition, and the winners of the open mic nights then have the chance to perform in the Comedy Showcase, which occurs every third Friday of each month at 8 p.m. Then the process repeats.

With both events, audience members can come out to enjoy a night of entertainment and fun.

Statham has been doing comedy for eight years and has helped grow the open mic nights. He helps pick the winner of the competition, who performs at the Comedy Showcase.

“Every person’s voice is represented in standup comedy,” Statham said. “Come out for a great time.”

