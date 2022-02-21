Alabama+softball+ends+home-opening+weekend+undefeated

No. 2 Alabama (9-0) finished out the 23rd Easton Bama Bash with a 9-1 victory over Middle Tennessee. Alabama had an astounding weekend, posting a 5-0 record and outscoring its opponents 30-3.

“I wish I could thank everybody individually for coming out this weekend,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. “We just couldn’t have asked for anything more from the fans.”

Since the start of the season last weekend in the Candrea Classic, Alabama has shown why it is ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Sunday’s win marked Alabama’s fifth run rule and its sixth game scoring eight or more runs this season. On top of that, the Crimson Tide marked their third multi-home run game, with two home runs against the Blue Raiders.

Senior Montana Fouts, senior Ally Shipman and junior Lexi Kilfoyl were named to the Easton Bama Bash All-Tournament team. Shipman was the tournament’s most valuable player.

Fouts started in the circle and set the stage with three strikeouts at the top of the first. In this game alone, Fouts had 13 strikeouts and only allowed three hits. This game was the 2021 NFCA Pitcher of the Year’s 31st career game with double-digit strikeouts.

Senior Ashley Prange bounced one off the wall in left field to send her and junior Jenna Johnson across the bases for a two-run home run at the bottom of the first frame.

Shipman pulled a bases-loaded single through left field, allowing freshman Dallas Goodnight and sophomore Kat Grill to score, giving Alabama a 5-0 lead. The Easton Bama Bash MVP finished out the game with two RBIs and two walks.

The Blue Raiders crossed out the possibility of a shutout for the Crimson Tide with an RBI double at the top of the sixth frame.

The bottom of the sixth frame was electrifying for the Crimson Tide as freshman Jordan Stephens ended the game with a bang. Stephens homered down left field with Shipman and Goodnight on the bases, which put the run rule into effect. Stephens picked up three RBIs and a huge celebration from her team.

“When a big moment like that happens to a freshman, especially Jordan, who has worked her butt off from day one, it is just unbelievable,” Murphy said. “It was a great feeling all the way around, and I guarantee you there was a lot of mudita in that dugout.”

The undefeated Crimson Tide will be in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Thursday, Feb. 24, as they take on the Rajun Cajuns. The game will be held at Yvette Girouard Field and is set to start at 6 p.m. CT.

