Baseball+sweeps+Xavier

Alabama baseball completed a three-game series sweep of Xavier on Sunday with a 9-4 win.

With a calm start to the game, Xavier’s Jerry Huntzinger hit a fly ball into right field but was caught by Alabama’s right fielder William Hamiter. Alabama’s Grayson Hitt struck out Xavier’s Jack Housinger and Luke Franzoni to complete the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, Alabama took the lead with the help of a walk by Drew Williamson, which brought Jim Jarvis to score the first run of the game.

The third inning was a huge part of the Crimson Tide’s win. With major plays by Zane Denton, William Hamiter, Owen Diodati, Tommy Seidl and Bryce Eblin, Alabama still led by 5. Seidl hit an RBI single, which was one of the four runs in the inning.

“I was ready to go,” Seidl said. “I knew I had to do the job and I was ready for that.”

After the third inning, Alabama forced Xavier to make a pitching change, and the next inning was scoreless. Alabama scored again in the fifth inning, making the score 6-0.

At the top of the sixth, the Musketeers managed to make a move against the Crimson Tide. They put up two runs on the board, making the score 6-2. Another big moment for the Musketeers happened at the top of the seventh with a hit by Xavier’s Franzoni, who scored another run.

Both Alabama and Xavier came into the eighth inning strong, with each team scoring one run. Alabama led the game 9-4 by the bottom of the eighth inning, which proved to be final.

Hunter Hoopes came in to pitch at the top of the ninth for Alabama. Hoopes was able to make two strikeouts, and with a fly ball caught in center, the Crimson Tide won game three of the three-game series against the Xavier Musketeers.

“We played progressively over the weekend,” Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said. “We had lots of production throughout the game and we did well. We scored five out of eight innings and that was good. We didn’t let our foot off the gas.”

The Alabama Crimson Tide will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa. The game will be televised on SEC Network+.

