Steven+Hood+named+interim+VP+for+student+life

Steven Hood has been named the interim vice president for student life following Myron Pope’s resignation from the position last week.

The appointment comes three days after Pope resigned after his arrest for soliciting prostitution. UA President Stuart Bell announced Friday that an interim vice president for student life would be appointed.

“I’m really grateful for the progress our division has made over the last couple of years,” Hood said on Monday in a meeting with a group of student leaders. “And my hope moving forward and plans are just to continue to build upon that recent success.

Hood has served as the associate vice president for student life since June 2015.

Before that, he served as the interim vice president for student affairs beginning in July 2014 and as the executive director of housing and residential communities from September 2011 to July 2014.

Hood was a finalist in the 2020 hiring process for vice president for student life after David Grady resigned from the position in 2019.

“We appreciate Dr. Hood’s leadership, influence and his commitment to student success at the Capstone,” Bell said in an email on Monday.