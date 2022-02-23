Gorgas Library spotlights George Washington Carver during Black History Month

The University of Alabama’s Gorgas Library is introducing a new exhibit. Starting on Monday, Feb. 14, guests can immerse themselves in the world of George Washington Carver, an American inventor who revolutionized agriculture in the South.

What: A photography exhibition dedicated to the life of George Washington Carver.

Who: The event is free and open to the public.

When: Monday, Feb. 14, through April 30.

Where: Pearce Foyer on the second floor of Gorgas Library, 711 Capstone Drive.

The exhibition is a tribute to Carver, who is revered as one of the most prominent Black scientists of the early 20th century.

The collection of photography in “An Uncommon Way” comes from P.H. Polk, who was known for his portraits of African Americans. Polk explores Carver’s experiences teaching at Tuskegee University, researching in his laboratory and educating farmers about more efficient practices.

“P.H. Polk so deftly captured Carver in both staged and candid moments and conveyed his warmth and enthusiasm,” said Emily Bibb, the curator of “An Uncommon Way.”

The goal of the exhibit is to spotlight Carver, a significant Black figure, who may get overlooked in American history. Guests can walk through the series of photographs and get an intimate look at Carver’s influence on scientific innovation. The series of photographs is an entrance to Carver’s world through Polk’s lens.

“The goal is a tribute to Carver’s industry and innovation, and his interest in the natural world,” Bibb said.

For more information about the exhibition, visit The University of Alabama’s event calendar.