Tow+and+Kilfoyl+power+softball+to+dominant+win+over+No.+20+Louisiana

No. 2 Alabama claimed their fourth win over a ranked opponent with a 9-1 run-rule victory against the No. 20 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The away game for Alabama was a trip down memory lane for head coach Patrick Murphy and associate head coach Alyson Habetz as they returned to their alma mater.

“The people here have always been some of the nicest in the world, and it showed tonight when they honored Aly and I pregame,” Murphy said. “They didn’t have to do that, but it just shows how great of people they are.”

Graduate student Kaylee Tow set the tone for the Crimson Tide at the top of the first frame, blasting a 2-run home run. This was Tow’s first long ball of the season.

“The big hits were Tow’s home run and Kilfoyl’s double,” Murphy said. “I had a feeling the third inning was our chance, and we just had good at-bats that inning and throughout the game.”

The top of the third frame was a hot spot for the Crimson Tide. Alabama scored seven runs — the second-most in an inning this season.

Kilfoyl was one to watch in this ranked match-up. She picked up her third complete-game victory of the season, with three strikeouts and five hits allowed.

On the batting end, Kilfoyl picked up two RBIs with a double down right field to send junior Abby Doerr and senior Ally Shipman home, which increased the Alabama lead to 5-0 at the time.

The Ragin’ Cajuns escaped the shutout in the bottom of the fourth frame with an RBI single up the middle. Neither team posted a run in the final frame of the game.

Up Next

‘Team 26’ will make a short trip to Youngsville, Louisiana, for the Mardi Gras Mambo. Alabama will first play Nicholls State University on Friday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. CT. The game will be aired on 97.5 FM.