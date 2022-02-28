New View educates out-of-state freshmen women on body positivity

First Year Experience and Retention Initiatives invites freshman out-of-state women to attend the New View program, a monthly meeting to build community and form friendships through student involvement.

This month’s New View meeting will focus on the importance of body positivity.

What: A monthly meeting to help create a community for out-of-state women. Who: The event is hosted by First Year Experience and Retention Initiatives, and any out-of-state female freshman is welcome to join. When: The last Monday of every month. Where: The UA Student Center.

Erin Trotter, a graduate assistant in the University’s Division of Student Life, assists Kiara Summerville, FYE’s assistant director, with the meetings.

“As an out-of-state woman, it can be very difficult to find that community if you feel like you are on your own, so meeting other people who are feeling a similar way or have felt a similar way and have made it through to the other side, I think it’s all about making those connections,” Trotter said.

FYE’s goal is to help students understand what support services are offered on campus for them as first-year students at the University.

Each month the meetings have different activities or themes, and sometimes FYE offers study sessions for their members.

“It can never hurt to meet more people and to make new connections,” Trotter said.

The program is free to sign up for. More information can be found on the FYE website.

Questions? Email the culture desk at culture@cw.ua.edu.