Gymnastics stays perfect at home against No. 9 Missouri

No. 7 Alabama gymnastics kept its perfect home record, 5-0, with a win against the No. 9 Missouri Tigers Friday night, 197.500-196.775.

“Team 48” has now scored at least a 197 for the sixth straight meet.

Nearly 9,000 fans showed up to cheer on the Crimson Tide, and the excitement throughout Coleman Coliseum aided them to victory.

“Our fans were on fire, our girls felt it,” Alabama head coach Dana Duckworth said.

Makarri Doggette returned to the uneven bars after recovering from an injury and scored a 9.900.

“It’s amazing seeing her resilience coming back from an injury,” junior Luisa Blanco said. “She’s such a strong person.”

Blanco also came around with a 9.975 on the vault and ended the night with a season-best 39.725 in the all-around.

“I’m hoping that 10 is coming,” Blanco said. “That’s a great goal, but at the end of the day, I’m just happy to be here.”

Reigning NCAA floor champion Lexi Graber performed with excellence in her floor routine and received another score of 9.975, the same score as her vault from last week against the LSU Tigers.

“It’s really my team,” Graber said. “They give me the confidence that I can go up there and compete and what I do in practice, and I know no matter what happens, I know they will have my back.”

Alabama will be back in Coleman Coliseum next Friday to take on the No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks. The first vault is set for 7 p.m. CT and will air on ESPNU.

