Former VP for student life responds to arrest, resignation

Former Vice President for Student Life Myron Pope released a statement to The Crimson White.

Pope resigned from his position after he was arrested by the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force for soliciting prostitution.

“To the students who I love so dearly at the place that I love so dearly,” Pope wrote. “I want to apologize for the actions that led to my arrest. I recognize that I did not live up to my own values, and I let a lot of people down, starting with my family and the students and staff who looked to me as a leader. I have dedicated my life to serving young people and helping them pursue and achieve their goals. I can only hope that my story will serve as a cautionary tale for others — one moment of poor judgment can jeopardize everything you’ve worked your whole life for and all that you hold dear. I want to thank my family and friends for their unwavering support. I’m grateful for God’s grace and forgiveness in the midst of my shortcomings. I hope that in time I can regain the trust of those I love and continue to make a positive impact in the lives of others. I will miss the selfies with you, but know that I will be encouraging from afar as you continue to grow to be the Next Generation of Legends at the Capstone.”

Steven Hood was named interim vice president for student life on Feb. 21.