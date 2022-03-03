Alabama softball shuts out UAB in midweek game

No. 2 Alabama (16-0) clinched its ninth shutout of the season with a 7-0 victory over UAB.

The Crimson Tide offense picked up a season high of 13 hits en route to the win over the Blazers.

The first run for Alabama was scored in the bottom of the second frame. Sophomore Kat Grill lined a single hit to right field, bringing junior Abby Doerr to home plate, 1-0.

The third and fourth frames were scoreless for both teams.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the bases were loaded for the Crimson Tide when a wild pitch was thrown and junior Jenna Johnson came in to score, 3-0. Johnson, along with graduate student Kaylee Tow, extended their reached-base streaks to 12 games.

In the same frame, senior Ally Shipman hit a single through the left side to push senior Ashley Prange and freshman Dallis Goodnight in for two runs.

In the bottom of the sixth frame, Shipman picked up her third RBI of the day with a single up the middle to send Goodnight on another trip to home plate, 7-0.

Shipman continues to wear the crown on the RBI leaderboard for the Crimson Tide as her three-RBI performance adds to her team-leading eighth multi-RBI game of the season.

Sophomore Jaala Torrence was hot in the circle in the complete-game victory.

“Jaala Torrence was awesome tonight,” head coach Patrick Murphy said. “I thought her velocity and her location was terrific throughout the night except for one little spot late in the game.”

Torrence held the Blazers to two hits while striking out five. The shutout is the second of the season for Torrence and the third of her career.

“Team 26” will remain in Rhoads Stadium for its next game tomorrow night against Texas. The first pitch will be at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.