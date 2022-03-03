No. 2 Alabama softball to host T-Mobile Crimson Classic

No. 2 Alabama softball (15-0) is on a hot streak and is preparing to bring the heat home as it hosts the T-Mobile Crimson Classic. The T-Mobile Crimson Classic begins on Friday, March 4, and ends on Sunday, March 6.

The Crimson Tide have reached many achievements coming into the third week of the season.

In the road trip to the Mardi Gras Mambo last weekend, Alabama outscored its opponents 37-6 and left with a pair of run-rule victories and three shutouts. After a 9-1 victory in Lafayette, Louisiana, Thursday night over No. 20 Louisiana, the Crimson Tide went back for seconds on Sunday. “Team 26” took an 8-0 victory in the rematch. The win was the eighth shutout and the fifth win over ranked opponents this season.

In the week leading up to the Crimson Tide’s five-game home stretch, senior Montana Fouts managed to clutch another accolade to add to her resume. Fouts was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week for the second week straight and the 11th time in her career.

In her four appearances last weekend, the 2021 NFCA Pitcher of the Year went 3-0 in her four appearances with 28 strikeouts and 17.0 shutout innings. Fouts has now moved past former Alabama pitcher Jaclyn Traina (2011-14) into sixth all-time with 23 career shutouts.

Graduate student Kaylee Tow is a seasoned player to watch as she led the team with seven runs scored and six RBIs, which included a home run against the Ragin’ Cajuns. After the Friday victory over Nicholls, Tow picked up the 43rd double of her career. She needs one more to tie Dani Woods (2005-08) for the ninth-most career doubles in Alabama softball history.

Alabama will go up against two opponents in the T-Mobile Crimson Classic.

Texas (9-7)

The first two games of the sequence will be against the Texas Longhorns. The start of the Longhorns’ season was filled with top-25 teams, including No. 5 UCLA and No. 3 Florida State. The Longhorns have only been able to clinch one win against a ranked opponent, with a 4-0 shutout against No. 11 Clemson.

Freshman Sophia Simpson has created a name for herself with the Longhorns in her three starts in the circle. Simpson has recorded a 1.37 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 15.1 innings.

On the offensive end, 12 different players have picked up at least one two-out RBI this season, and sophomore Jordyn Whitaker leads with five.

Miami (Ohio) (3-6)

The Redhawks are off to a rough start in their season as they post a 3-6 overall record. The team’s biggest loss came against No. 6 Virginia Tech, 8-0.

Junior Brianna Pratt had five strikeouts, with only one hit allowed in her three innings pitched against Ohio State.

Sophomore Karli Spaid currently holds a nine-game hitting streak and went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs against the Buckeyes.

First pitch

The T-Mobile Crimson Classic will start for the Crimson Tide on Friday, March 4, against Texas. The first pitch will be at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.