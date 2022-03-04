Meet+SGA+VP+for+academic+affairs+candidate+Cameron+Doyle

Cameron Doyle is running uncontested for Student Government Association VP for academic affairs. The election will take place March 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on myBama.

Q: How did you get involved with the SGA?

A: So my involvement with SGA has actually started since before high school. And one big thing I was involved with during high school was serving as my school’s president and also serving on the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. From there, coming to UA, I was super eager to get involved to make an impact on my community. I first started out with First Year Council, and then I am now currently serving as a senator for the College of Engineering, where I also serve as the Academic Affairs Committee head and I’ve had the privilege to pass legislation relating to academia.

Q: What made you want to run for this position?

A: As I previously mentioned, my passion about academics. I started in high school. I developed a profound appreciation for my own education, and I wanted to make sure that every student has the same opportunity to every academic opportunity I had access to. And so now I’m running for the vice president for academic affairs. I’m determined to bring accessibility to The University of Alabama and provide academics for all students.

Q: What are your thoughts on your election being uncontested?

A: I think that I’m a strong candidate, and I think that I’m qualified, as I think a lot of the other vice presidents are as well. And so I think that as long as we have candidates who are showing up ready to put the work in, putting forth the platform points and everyone is willing to work together, like we can have a really strong year of SGA. I think I am qualified for the position. I think I have a good work ethic, and I’m ready to make some change on campus.”

Q: Why are you the best choice for this position?

A: So as I mentioned, I have a lot of experience. One piece of legislation I’ve had the privilege of passing includes a resolution to encourage the Landscaping [and] Grounds Advisory Committee to add monument signs to Shelby Quad in order to increase building clarity for students. If you’re anything like me, you might have walked into the wrong building in that quad once or twice. So just passing legislation like that and working with Amanda Allen, the current vice president for academic affairs, has really given me a glimpse into what it’s like to work to improve education on campus. And I think I’ve come up with some pretty good ideas to keep moving forward with that.

Q: What’s the biggest problem you see on campus?

A: I think right now, there’s a lot of things we can do to improve students’ accessibility to all the amazing different resources that UA has to offer. A lot of my platform focuses on expanding preexisting resources and bringing this to our students’ attention so that those can be utilized more, students know of all the opportunities they can take advantage of, and I think that will improve the academic experience for all students on campus.

Q: How do you plan on increasing SGA transparency?

A: I personally plan on posting my office hours that I’m going to be in the SGA office for that upcoming week at the beginning of each week so that students will be able to reach out to me. I also plan on working with multiple different departments across campus to get my project signed, and also partnering with different organizations on campus, so it’s not like an SGA one-man show. I really want to hear every single perspective and work with as many students as possible.

Q: What’s your No. 1 goal with this position?

A: My No. 1 goal is definitely to increase accessibility for students and provide academic opportunities for all students across campus. I want to unify UA, glimpse into grad school, support all students and expand preexisting resources.

Q: What’s one last thing you want voters to know about you?

A: I want them to know that my name is Cameron Doyle and I’m running for the vice president for academic affairs. My platform focuses on accessibility and providing academics for all students. I want to unify UA, glimpse into grad school, support all students and expand preexisting resources. I hope that voters will turn out and vote on myBama on March 8, from 7 to 7 so that together we can make a difference with Doyle.