Meet SGA VP for DEI candidate Izzy Boyd 

Izzy Boyd is running for Student Government Association VP for diversity, equity and inclusion. The election will take place March 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on myBama.

Q: How did you get involved with the SGA?

A: In my freshman year I started off as the deputy director of disability services, where I helped adapt the Miss Unique UA pageant into a more inclusive talent show for CrossingPoints students. And I have to advocate for other students in the Office of Disability Services like myself. And then this past year I transitioned to oversee the role of chief of staff. And so I’ve worked with all the wonderful Cabinet members.

Q: What made you want to run for this position?

A: I think first and foremost, I, growing up with a sibling with significant intellectual and developmental disabilities, and I really wanted to promote diversity, equity, inclusion and all that I’ve done and all that I do as well. And so I would like to serve as the VP for DEI so I can continue doing that and better our student body.

Q: Why are you the best choice for this position?

A: I would say that my experience of being on the Cabinet for two years is really helpful in this manner, especially when it comes to the DEI certification program, as I’ve seen the program iterations. When we first had to move it and the way it happened because we couldn’t go in person to come in and then, transitioning it back into person, I think I’m the best person to take that into the next stage in which we host smaller events with DEI-centric student organizations and UA faculty. And so within that, we want to be able to provide students with the option to put their DEI certification on their cocurricular transcript so employers and graduate schools can see their commitment to DEI. And I also think I’ve had the opportunity to work with some, I guess, the groups that one might not particularly think about when they’re thinking about the VP for DEI office, and we’ve worked with our international students and nontraditional and transfer students. And of course, our students who identify as disabled and several other facets of DEI, so I think I’ve had a holistic look at that.

Q: What is the biggest issue you see on campus right now?

A: I think the biggest problem is confronting the aftermath and the disconnect that COVID has caused in our student body, and I would like to help bridge that back in [as] we connect our students again.

Q: How do you plan to increase transparency in the SGA?

A: I think one of the ways I would like to increase transparency personally is by enabling student organizations to collaborate more with SGA in this, in the form of the DEI certification, but also in the DEI Student Resource Guide. And so by collaborating with those student organizations, I think we can be held more accountable. And then also, this information can then be disseminated into a broader body of UA.

Q: What is your biggest goal in this position?

A: First and foremost, throughout all my life experience, my No. 1 goal has been to promote inclusion, and I think inclusion is really what I seek to strive to promote the most every day, and you can’t have inclusion without diversity and equity going into that.

Q: What’s one last thing you want voters to know about you?

A: I am here to serve students first.