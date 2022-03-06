Pitching silences Racers’ bats once again, gives baseball third straight win

Despite Murray State coming into this series against Alabama averaging 13 runs per game, the Crimson Tide pitching staff silenced the Racers’ once again with a 6-1 win on Saturday. Alabama moves to 8-4 on the season, while Murray State falls to 8-2.

The Crimson Tide won the first two games of the series by a combined score 11-2. Junior Antoine Jean earned his third start of the season, and built off of a solid performance against No. 1 Texas last week. Jean lasted 4.1 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and one earned run, and struck out five.

“I just try to think about the process,” Jean said. “I just want to come to the field every day, get ready and get better and take it day by day.”

Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon was pleased with Jean’s performance against the Racers.

“Antoine gave us a great start, and I really thought the story of the game was when Hunter came in in the fifth inning and punched those two guys out,” Bohannon said.

Sophomore Hunter Furtado entered the game in the fifth inning and pulled a Houdini. Furtado escaped a bases loaded jam unscathed, striking out two Racers hitters. He was untouchable Saturday, going 3.2 perfect innings, struck out three and earned his second win of the season.

Furtado and Jean combined for eight strikeouts, totaling 23 for the Crimson Tide through two games this series.

“I have trust in my fielders behind me,” Furtado said. “I know when I get in I just have to do my job and put the ball over the plate, and the right things will happen. It felt nice to go in and help the team.”

The offense was steady all day, getting contributions from a number of players. Senior Drew Williamson led the way, driving in junior Jim Jarvis for two of Alabama’s six runs. Jarvis went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases.

Senior Tommy Seidl performed well from the second spot in the batting order, with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Seidl is now 4-for-9 with a home run and two RBIs in the first two games of the series. He flashed the leather too, with a diving catch in right field to end the top of the sixth inning.

“Tommy has been a huge bright spot and we obviously had a lot of faith in him going into the season, expecting him to play a lot,” Bohannon said. “He’s just been really, really productive. He’s been getting on base a lot and has been getting a bunch of hits, and he’s been great so he’s earned a lot of opportunity.”

Left-hander Grayson Hitt gets the start for Alabama tomorrow, as the Crimson Tide goes for its second sweep of the season at 1 p.m CT on SEC Network+.