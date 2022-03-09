SGA announces unofficial spring election results 

The Student Government Association announced the unofficial preliminary results for the 2022 spring election.

The Elections Manual requires that unofficial results be posted by 11:59 pm on election day. Three class days after the election, the results will be final if no complaints or appeals are still pending.

The SGA Judicial Board has postponed the confirmation of the presidential election results until after spring break — more than two weeks after the election — because of the ongoing appeal process for a complaint against candidate Madeline Martin.

The injunction on the presidential results was imposed on election day by Matthew Curl, chief justice of the Judicial Board, until the board meets on March 23.

Presidential candidate Sarah Shield’s campaign manager Garrett Burnett appealed the Elections Board’s dismissal of a complaint that Martin overspent on her campaign.

The Judicial Board declined to prevent the release of unofficial election results, citing its lack of authority to do so, but did postpone confirmation of the vote until after the original appeal could be resolved.

With a voter turnout of 28.23%, here are the results of the spring 2022 election:

Constitutional Amendments

C-01-21: An amendment to the constitution to ensure election violation adjudication transparency – Passed

C-01-22: An amendment to the constitution to change SGA homecoming responsibilities – Passed

Executive Council

President: Madeline Martin (Results are unofficial until the Judicial Board reviews an appeal on March 23.)

Executive Vice President: Jack Steinmetz

VP for Student Affairs: Luke Dille

VP for Academic Affairs: Cameron Doyle

VP for Financial Affairs: Lauryn Parker

VP for External Affairs: Collier Dobbs

VP for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Izzy Boyd

Executive Secretary: Josie Schmitt

Senate

Arts & Sciences:

Tyler Tannehill

Ellie Wiltanger

Taryn Geiger

Hannah Ford

Xzarria Peterson

John Richardson

Olivia Frazier

Sam Akins

Kieghan Nangle

Maria Derisavi

Commerce and Business Administration:

CJ Pearson

Lexi Sims

Nicholas Boyd

John Foster

Tyler Zuspann

Athena Critides

Hunter Howell

Lucas Weldon

Judson Fair

Thomas Ashton

Myles Gollop

John McClendon

Communication & Information Sciences:

Ally-Anna Outlaw

Jenna Berkower

Morgan Patrick

Education:

Seth Hudson

Jacob Rohleder

Human & Environmental Sciences:

Emma Fraley

Jolie Golden

Karina Collins

Social Work:

Elizabeth Prophet

Sarah Pierce

Nursing:

Sarah Kate Smalley

Kaleigh Shaw

Engineering:

Clay Bruce

Kiley Price

Jack Rudder

Alexander East

Ryan LaJoye

Bryant Segars

Graduate:

Justin McClesky

Emilia Stuart

Rebecca-Rose Lutonsky

Jennifer Baggett

Viprav Raju

Caleb Williams

Noel Keeney

Tolulope Kolapo

Law: