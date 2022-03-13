Recap | Baseball claims series win over Binghamton

Starting pitcher Antoine Jean entered the win column and the Crimson Tide offense put up an eight-spot in the fourth inning to fuel their 14-2 win over Binghamton on Saturday. The win moves the weekend series to 2-0 in favor of the Tide.

Jean (1-1) went six innings and only gave up one run on 72 pitches. He retired the Bearcats in order in three of the six innings. He struck out four and his season earned run average now stands at 2.60.

Offensively, Alabama had 14 hits and scored five runs in the first inning. Jim Jarvis led off the game with a stand-up triple. Tommy Seidl, whose three hits led the team, batted in the first run. Drew Williamson then followed that up with a three-run bomb and designated hitter Eric Foggo hit his second solo shot in as many days.

The bottom of the fourth inning was an offensive explosion for the Crimson Tide, as they scored eight runs. Three different Binghamton pitchers saw the mound during the frame and the Crimson Tide batted around. They had four hits and capitalized on a Bearcat error to add the runs. Williamson, who had the most Alabama RBIs on the day with four, scored Tommy Seidl during the frame.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has again bitten second baseman Caden Rose. After leaving last Wednesday’s game following a hit-by-pitch, he exited Saturday’s game with what Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon described as a hamstring tweak. He had been 2-2 at the plate prior to his departure.

“Really pleased with the effort today,” Bohannon said. “I thought it was a really complete game for us. [There was] a lot of production about the lineup, got some extra base hits and played clean defense, just a really complete effort.”

“We’re not gonna flinch whenever adversity comes,” Williamson said. “If you’re able to stay consistent throughout the season, eventually you’re gonna click, and we’re gonna get on a roll, and I think that’s what we did today.”

Alabama moved to 11-5 on the season with conference play looming. Binghamton dropped to 3-8. Alabama has now won two games in a row and they will look to complete the series sweep at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.