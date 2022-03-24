UA student protests invasion of Ukraine 

UA student Jackson Hannan protests the invasion of Ukraine on the steps of Gorgas Library.

One UA student has been protesting the war in Ukraine since early March, sitting on the steps of Gorgas Library and other campus buildings with homemade signs urging students to support Ukrainians.

The invasion, which began on Feb. 24, has resulted in more than 3.3 million Ukrainians fleeing the country and displaced another 10 million from their homes.

Jackson Hannan, a senior majoring in mathematics, didn’t see any opportunities for activism on campus, so he created signs that encourage UA students to donate to UNICEF and the American Red Cross, which are providing Ukrainian civilians with safety resources and relief efforts.

“I assume if I can get students to donate just $10 to any of the organizations or links I have listed, then I have already made my money back for the markers and posters I bought to do this,” Hannan said.

Over the last few weeks, Hannan has engaged in conversations with students and been the subject of photographs while holding his signs.

“Isn’t it nice to only have exams to worry about?” Hannan wrote on one sign.

Anna Parul is a Belarusian foreign exchange student completing her doctorate in astrophysics. She saw Hannan protesting at Gorgas Library in early March and felt compelled to join.

“When I see this news about mines and bombs in Chernigov, it feels so wrong,” Parul said. “Like that is in my backyard. I had all these feelings, and I didn’t know what to do with them or how to help. Then one day I was walking out of the library and saw some guy with a poster. It was amazing and very surprising to see that someone, some random American guy, cares.”

Parul volunteers with Helping to Leave, an independent, grassroots project supporting people who are in the process of leaving Ukraine. By connecting civilians with operators, volunteers provide bus routes, schedules and resources.

Donating, she said, is the best way to support Ukranians from campus.

UA President Stuart Bell addressed the events in Ukraine in an email on March 22, reminding students of services available on campus.

The Counseling Center offers resources to students in need of mental health services, and the Capstone International Center offers advising and assistance for international students. Bell reminded employees of the confidential services available through the Employee Assistance Program.

“We are one family at UA, and we share a united vision with the international community for reestablishing peace and safety for the people of Ukraine and the surrounding region,” Bell said.