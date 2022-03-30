Salter throws no-hitter, softball run-rules Alabama State

Alabama’s youth led it to a Tuesday night win.

No. 4 Alabama (29-4, 6-3 SEC) run-ruled Alabama State (14-16, 6-3 SWAC) by a final score of 8-0 in five innings inside Rhoads Stadium during a nonconference game Tuesday night.

Redshirt freshman Alex Salter threw the first no-hitter of her career, while also recording three strikeouts. This marked the program’s 40th no-hitter.

Salter redshirted a season ago, and Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy thought it was a good decision.

“Last year, [Salter] told me around last November and said, ‘I’ll do it,'” Murphy said. “She pitched to our batters all year in practice, and I think it really helped her.”

Alabama racked up 10 hits in the winning effort.

Alabama began the game on fire. After a 3-up, 3-down first inning for the Hornets, the Crimson Tide put their first four batters on base. An RBI single down the first-base line from junior Abby Doerr gave Alabama the first run of the game.

Soon after, freshman Jenna Lord ripped a base hit to center field to bring in two more runs.

Alabama started seven freshmen — every member of its freshman class — three of whom accounted for four runs in Tuesday night’s game. Murphy chose to rest many of his usual starters, including seniors Ashley Prange and Kaylee Tow.

“We always say, if you’re going to get an opportunity it’s up to you to be ready for it,” Murphy said. “I think if anybody walked in tonight, they wouldn’t have said, ‘That’s a freshman, she looks nervous.’ I thought all of them carried themselves well.”

In the third with two outs, freshman Megan Bloodworth showed why she’s been one of Alabama’s best hitters all year. Bloodworth knocked one into shallow left field, allowing junior Jenna Johnson to score. Bloodworth went 2-3 on the day and is third on the team in RBIs with 18.

“[My confidence] has definitely grown because of my teammates,” Bloodworth said. “I know they always have my back, so no matter what I do, they’re going to help me keep fighting.”

Later on in the third inning, freshman Kali Heivilin brought in Bloodworth for Heivilin’s fourth RBI of the season. That extended Alabama’s lead to 5-0. A throwing error and a wild pitch in succession from Alabama State allowed two Alabama runners to steal home, adding to the Crimson Tide’s third-inning barrage.

Needing one run to close the game in the fifth, junior Savannah Woodard hit an RBI triple to bring Heivilin home, securing the run rule.

Alabama will be back in action this weekend for a three game series with No. 15 Georgia. The first game is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 pm CT.